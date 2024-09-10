B&I Capital AG Reduces Position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

B&I Capital AG lessened its holdings in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the quarter. Getty Realty comprises approximately 1.2% of B&I Capital AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. B&I Capital AG owned 0.26% of Getty Realty worth $3,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 33.8% in the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Getty Realty by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Getty Realty by 23.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JMP Securities raised their target price on Getty Realty from $31.50 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Getty Realty Stock Performance

Getty Realty stock opened at $31.66 on Tuesday. Getty Realty Corp. has a 1-year low of $25.70 and a 1-year high of $32.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.19.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $49.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.51 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 33.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Getty Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

