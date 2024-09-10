B&I Capital AG Sells 49,300 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

B&I Capital AG lowered its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 480,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 49,300 shares during the quarter. National Storage Affiliates Trust comprises 6.3% of B&I Capital AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. B&I Capital AG owned about 0.64% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $19,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Performance

NSA stock opened at $46.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.73. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $27.86 and a fifty-two week high of $47.42.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.47). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $44.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Barclays increased their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.94.

View Our Latest Stock Report on National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.