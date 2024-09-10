Bitcicoin (BITCI) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $817,304.21

Bitcicoin (BITCI) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. During the last seven days, Bitcicoin has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcicoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcicoin has a total market cap of $5.66 million and approximately $817,304.21 worth of Bitcicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcicoin (CRYPTO:BITCI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 29th, 2020. Bitcicoin’s total supply is 20,872,348,887 coins and its circulating supply is 8,454,450,324 coins. The official message board for Bitcicoin is medium.com/@bitcicom. Bitcicoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcicomtr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcicoin’s official website is www.bitcichain.com/en. The Reddit community for Bitcicoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcicom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcicoin (BITCI), developed by Bitci Technology, is the main coin of the Bitcichain blockchain, a private PoA network. It’s used for transaction fees and fast transfers within the Bitci ecosystem. BITCI supports various applications, including Fan Tokens and NFT projects, and is integrated with real-world businesses. Bitci Technology, responsible for Bitcicoin’s development, was established in 2018 in Turkey.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcicoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

