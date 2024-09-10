Bitcoin Diamond Price Hits $0.0696 (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0696 or 0.00000123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $12.97 million and approximately $3,599.70 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.83 or 0.00073962 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00020906 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00007206 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 118.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000066 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,791.80 or 0.34994907 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

