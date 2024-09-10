Bittensor Price Reaches $280.39 on Major Exchanges (TAO)

Bittensor (TAO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One Bittensor token can now be bought for approximately $280.39 or 0.00489912 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bittensor has traded up 6.3% against the dollar. Bittensor has a total market cap of $2.07 billion and approximately $65.12 million worth of Bittensor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Bittensor

Bittensor’s launch date was November 1st, 2021. Bittensor’s total supply is 7,365,745 tokens. The official website for Bittensor is bittensor.com. Bittensor’s official message board is bittensor.medium.com. Bittensor’s official Twitter account is @opentensor.

Bittensor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bittensor (TAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Bittensor has a current supply of 7,363,528. The last known price of Bittensor is 275.4884502 USD and is up 10.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $74,061,028.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bittensor.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bittensor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bittensor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bittensor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

