BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC raised its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 478.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,894 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 4,048 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLK. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BLK opened at $877.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $596.18 and a 52-week high of $903.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $850.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $812.37. The company has a market capitalization of $130.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.30.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.96 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 32.36%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $5.10 per share. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.84%.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 29,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $843.25, for a total value of $24,833,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 353,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,272,703.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $10,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,832,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 29,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $843.25, for a total value of $24,833,712.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,272,703.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,042 shares of company stock valued at $79,387,117 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on BLK. Evercore ISI raised their price target on BlackRock from $920.00 to $945.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $912.00 to $937.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on BlackRock from $974.00 to $969.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $842.00 to $837.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on BlackRock from $920.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $883.47.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

