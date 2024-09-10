BlackRock MuniYield Fund (NYSE:MYD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $11.34

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.34 and last traded at $11.31, with a volume of 12114 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.31.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.91.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock MuniYield Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Congress Park Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 643,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,116,000 after purchasing an additional 193,385 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 458,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after buying an additional 237,121 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the second quarter valued at about $1,492,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 3.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 351,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,890,000 after buying an additional 10,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. 33.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

