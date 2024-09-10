BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (NYSE:MYI) Hits New 12-Month High at $11.73

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.73 and last traded at $11.73, with a volume of 253413 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.63.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.27.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.0555 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.
