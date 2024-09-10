BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (NYSE:MYI) Hits New 12-Month High at $11.73

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.73 and last traded at $11.73, with a volume of 253413 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.63.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.27.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.0555 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the 2nd quarter worth about $502,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 4.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 45,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 156,072 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 13,357 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 492,047 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,501,000 after purchasing an additional 74,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.01% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

