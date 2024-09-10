BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) Shares Gap Down to $7.05

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.05, but opened at $6.80. BlackSky Technology shares last traded at $6.41, with a volume of 73,615 shares.

BlackSky Technology Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average is $1.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $969.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.24 and a beta of 1.00.

Get BlackSky Technology alerts:

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. BlackSky Technology had a negative net margin of 26.78% and a negative return on equity of 56.91%. The firm had revenue of $24.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that BlackSky Technology Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of BlackSky Technology

About BlackSky Technology

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKSY. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in BlackSky Technology by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 43,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 10,701 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of BlackSky Technology by 123.8% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 315,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 174,773 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in BlackSky Technology by 17.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,291,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,197,000 after acquiring an additional 800,287 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in BlackSky Technology by 134.5% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 145,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 83,462 shares during the period. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its position in BlackSky Technology by 13.6% during the second quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 933,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 112,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operation of satellite and ground systems for government and commercial customers in North America, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackSky Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackSky Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.