BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) Shares Gap Down to $7.05

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.05, but opened at $6.80. BlackSky Technology shares last traded at $6.41, with a volume of 73,615 shares.
BlackSky Technology Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average is $1.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $969.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.24 and a beta of 1.00.
BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. BlackSky Technology had a negative net margin of 26.78% and a negative return on equity of 56.91%. The firm had revenue of $24.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that BlackSky Technology Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of BlackSky Technology
About BlackSky Technology
BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operation of satellite and ground systems for government and commercial customers in North America, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.
