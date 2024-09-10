BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (DCF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on September 26th

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.8% per year over the last three years.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE DCF opened at $9.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.73. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 12-month low of $7.47 and a 12-month high of $9.18.

About BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

