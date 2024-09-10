Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target Raised to $165.00 at BTIG Research

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at BTIG Research from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Boot Barn from $122.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Boot Barn from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Boot Barn from $125.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.70.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boot Barn

Boot Barn Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $139.55 on Tuesday. Boot Barn has a 1 year low of $66.73 and a 1 year high of $143.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.81.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $423.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.04 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Boot Barn will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boot Barn

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the second quarter worth $1,395,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the second quarter valued at $238,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in Boot Barn by 98.0% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 44,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after purchasing an additional 22,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,551,000.

About Boot Barn

(Get Free Report)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.