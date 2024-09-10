Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) EVP Sells $1,621,248.75 in Stock

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $1,621,248.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Boston Properties Stock Down 0.3 %
NYSE:BXP traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.07. 433,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,288,662. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.64 and a 1 year high of $75.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.
Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($1.21). The firm had revenue of $850.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.49 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 2.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Boston Properties Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Boston Properties by 435.9% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 212.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Boston Properties by 115.5% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 59.1% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Boston Properties by 61.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
BXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Boston Properties from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.50.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Boston Properties
Boston Properties Company Profile
Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Boston Properties
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Matador Resources Insiders Keep Buying Its Stock, Should You?
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Oracle Can Turn the Magnificent 7 Into 8: Here’s Why
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Palantir Stock Is Up 14% on S&P 500 News: Is It Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.