Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) EVP Sells $1,621,248.75 in Stock

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $1,621,248.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Boston Properties Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:BXP traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.07. 433,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,288,662. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.64 and a 1 year high of $75.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($1.21). The firm had revenue of $850.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.49 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 2.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 321.31%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Boston Properties by 435.9% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 212.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Boston Properties by 115.5% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 59.1% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Boston Properties by 61.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Boston Properties from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

