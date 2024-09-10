Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. Grows Position in iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF (NASDAQ:ICOP)

Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF (NASDAQ:ICOP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. owned about 2.99% of iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF Price Performance
Shares of ICOP opened at $26.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.33 million, a PE ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.46. iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF has a 1-year low of $21.54 and a 1-year high of $35.41.
iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF Profile
