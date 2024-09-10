Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. Grows Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL)

Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL – Free Report) by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. owned 0.17% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 5,016.4% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 348,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,797,000 after purchasing an additional 341,367 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 96.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 8,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the first quarter worth about $2,078,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:BJUL opened at $42.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.03. The stock has a market cap of $200.90 million, a P/E ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 0.75.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUL was launched on Aug 29, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

