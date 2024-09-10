Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. Has $1.11 Million Stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arch Capital Group LTD. grew its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 3,958.8% in the first quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 4,058,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958,828 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,974,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,212,000 after buying an additional 33,339 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,398,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,930,000 after buying an additional 392,471 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,303,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,082,000 after buying an additional 740,046 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $162,690,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JAAA opened at $50.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.75 and its 200-day moving average is $50.71. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a twelve month low of $49.87 and a twelve month high of $51.38.

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2641 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

