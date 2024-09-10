Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. Has $396,000 Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. decreased its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MET. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in MetLife by 73.3% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife by 602.5% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 72.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $75.48 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.91 and a 12 month high of $79.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.04.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $17.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.57 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 74.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of MetLife from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on MetLife from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on MetLife from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.54.

About MetLife

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Stories

