Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. Makes New Investment in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 83.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,709,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961,872 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 346.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,520,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,863 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 56.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,840,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,929,000 after buying an additional 1,027,636 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth $26,353,000. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at $25,298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.31.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of KHC opened at $36.05 on Tuesday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $30.68 and a 1 year high of $38.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.06.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other news, insider Cory Onell sold 4,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $146,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,182,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

