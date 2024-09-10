Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. Raises Position in Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW)

Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,022 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. owned 0.14% of Aviat Networks worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aviat Networks in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 84.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Aviat Networks by 309.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,934 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $400,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 10,654 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVNW shares. StockNews.com upgraded Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Friday, July 5th.

NASDAQ:AVNW opened at $24.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.73 and a 1-year high of $38.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.98 and a 200 day moving average of $31.12. The firm has a market cap of $311.49 million, a PE ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 1.81.

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking and wireless access networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers, switches, and trunking; and private LTE, virtual fiber, and element management products; and hosted software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

