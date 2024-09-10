Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Compass Point

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Compass Point from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Compass Point’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BRX. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.29.

Shares of BRX stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.31. The company had a trading volume of 220,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,307,427. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Brixmor Property Group has a 52 week low of $19.46 and a 52 week high of $27.70.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $315.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.75 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 360,004 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,096. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sheryl Maxwell Crosland sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total transaction of $127,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,178,105.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 360,004 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,096. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brixmor Property Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,662,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,070,794,000 after buying an additional 165,572 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,985,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,135 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,915,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,012,000 after purchasing an additional 394,158 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 8,467,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 37.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,324,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,299 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

