Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Bought by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $27,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BR. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $144,033,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,498,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $67,605,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,452,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,360,000 after acquiring an additional 323,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 1,020,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $210,031,000 after acquiring an additional 147,293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $239.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.33.

In related news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 25,000 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.11, for a total value of $5,227,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,963,149.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Laura Matlin sold 673 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $145,368.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,530 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.11, for a total value of $5,227,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,963,149.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,852 shares of company stock worth $24,370,893 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BR stock opened at $210.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.83. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.73 and a 12-month high of $223.81. The firm has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.01. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 42.77%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.61%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

