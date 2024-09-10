Brokerages Set Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) PT at $23.45

Shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.30.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CWAN shares. Oppenheimer raised Clearwater Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Clearwater Analytics

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearwater Analytics

In other news, Director Warburg Pincus Llc sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total value of $137,970,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Warburg Pincus Llc sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total value of $137,970,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Galibier Purchaser, Llc sold 1,784,316 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $43,144,760.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,924,528 shares of company stock valued at $385,738,181 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 16,391,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304,286 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,131,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,459 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 11,374,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,659,000 after purchasing an additional 128,402 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 10,430,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,178,000 after purchasing an additional 66,528 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Clearwater Analytics by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,671,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,551,000 after purchasing an additional 165,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Performance

NYSE:CWAN opened at $24.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Clearwater Analytics has a fifty-two week low of $15.62 and a fifty-two week high of $24.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of -301.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.61.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The company had revenue of $106.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.51 million. Clearwater Analytics had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 3.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.