Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. Sells 32,626 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 809,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,626 shares during the quarter. Interactive Brokers Group accounts for approximately 8.2% of Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $99,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 172.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 7,884 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 951,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,855,000 after buying an additional 524,503 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $796,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 9.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 108,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,173,000 after buying an additional 9,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1,272.1% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 104,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,662,000 after buying an additional 96,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

IBKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.44.

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $124.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.80. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.60 and a 52 week high of $129.19.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.02. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

