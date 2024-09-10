Brookfield Co. (BN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on September 27th

Brookfield Co. (TSE:BN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th.

Brookfield Trading Up 2.3 %

TSE BN opened at C$64.02 on Tuesday. Brookfield has a 12 month low of C$40.07 and a 12 month high of C$68.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$96.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.14 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$63.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$59.18.

Brookfield (TSE:BN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.07 by C$0.78. The firm had revenue of C$31.54 billion for the quarter. Brookfield had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 1.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield will post 6.1676301 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

