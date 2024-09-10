Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,231 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,724,770 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $9,596,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,816 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,880,647 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,400,109,000 after buying an additional 4,425,964 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,823,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,560,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,850 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Boeing by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,003,262 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,304,150,000 after acquiring an additional 52,081 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 14.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,203,435 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $811,221,000 after acquiring an additional 518,952 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of BA opened at $162.92 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $156.70 and a twelve month high of $267.54. The company has a market capitalization of $100.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.89 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $176.06 and a 200 day moving average of $180.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The business had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -4.26 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.29.

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Articles

