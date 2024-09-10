Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 348,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,915,000 after purchasing an additional 5,921 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,738,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 148.9% in the 2nd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 56,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 33,808 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 154.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 154.8% during the second quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 10,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 6,398 shares during the period.

VYMI opened at $71.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.38. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $59.20 and a 52-week high of $72.66. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a $1.009 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. This is a boost from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

