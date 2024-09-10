Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000.

IXUS opened at $68.95 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $57.04 and a 12 month high of $71.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.03.

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

