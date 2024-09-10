Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 3,377 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,377 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 93.2% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USB has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.23.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $45.26 on Tuesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.47 and a 12-month high of $47.31. The company has a market cap of $70.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 13.34%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, Director Aleem Gillani bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.99 per share, with a total value of $449,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.