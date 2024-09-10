Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Director Sells C$4,093,500.00 in Stock

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$81.87, for a total value of C$4,093,500.00.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance
Shares of TSE CM traded down C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$81.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,197,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,669,132. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of C$47.44 and a twelve month high of C$82.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$77.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$71.24 and its 200-day moving average is C$68.08.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.10%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.
