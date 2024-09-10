Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Director Sells C$4,093,500.00 in Stock

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$81.87, for a total value of C$4,093,500.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of TSE CM traded down C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$81.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,197,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,669,132. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of C$47.44 and a twelve month high of C$82.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$77.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$71.24 and its 200-day moving average is C$68.08.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CM. UBS Group set a C$70.00 target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. National Bankshares upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$78.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$69.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$93.00 to C$91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$79.15.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Articles

