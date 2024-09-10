Canadian Western Bank (CWB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 on September 26th

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.

Canadian Western Bank Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of CWB stock opened at C$52.71 on Tuesday. Canadian Western Bank has a twelve month low of C$24.66 and a twelve month high of C$53.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$47.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$35.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CWB has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$55.80 to C$60.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Raymond James lowered Canadian Western Bank from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded Canadian Western Bank to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$48.03.

Insider Transactions at Canadian Western Bank

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Trent Albert Erickson sold 3,900 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.42, for a total transaction of C$200,538.00. In related news, Senior Officer Jenny Siman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.05, for a total transaction of C$46,050.00. Also, Senior Officer Trent Albert Erickson sold 3,900 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.42, for a total transaction of C$200,538.00. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, US dollar, chequing, flex notice, organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, equipment financing and leasing, aviation financing, and dealership financing products; agriculture lending products and AgriInvest savings account; variable and fixed rate mortgages; line of credit; registered retirement savings plan, consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Featured Articles

