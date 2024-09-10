CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by Hutchinson Capital Management CA

Hutchinson Capital Management CA trimmed its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. CarMax makes up about 2.4% of Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Hutchinson Capital Management CA owned approximately 0.10% of CarMax worth $11,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in CarMax by 134.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in CarMax by 127.2% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in CarMax by 8,450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period.

In other CarMax news, CEO William D. Nash sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total value of $9,554,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,465,600.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William D. Nash sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total transaction of $9,554,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,683 shares in the company, valued at $14,465,600.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $2,056,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,567.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,243 shares of company stock valued at $14,893,042 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on KMX shares. Argus raised CarMax to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on CarMax from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

KMX stock opened at $80.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.48. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.66 and a 12 month high of $88.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.69.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. CarMax had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

