Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Has $375,000 Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL reduced its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,671 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OSK. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Oshkosh by 18.2% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 161.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 6.0% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Oshkosh in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.79.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

Shares of OSK stock opened at $97.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.32 and a 200-day moving average of $111.85. Oshkosh Co. has a one year low of $86.10 and a one year high of $127.98. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.19.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 17.61%.

About Oshkosh

(Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.