Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Has $560,000 Stock Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL cut its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 51.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,225 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,377 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OC. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 36,118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,274,000 after buying an additional 8,388 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the second quarter worth $384,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 6.8% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in Owens Corning by 1,609.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares during the period. Finally, Trium Capital LLP raised its stake in Owens Corning by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trium Capital LLP now owns 8,298 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $156.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $167.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.53. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $109.95 and a fifty-two week high of $191.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.22 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 15.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $178.00 to $191.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on Owens Corning from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.23.

Insider Activity at Owens Corning

In related news, CFO Todd W. Fister sold 3,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.85, for a total value of $542,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,262,112.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Mari Doerfler sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total transaction of $43,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,954 shares in the company, valued at $901,875.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd W. Fister sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.85, for a total value of $542,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,262,112.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,240 shares of company stock valued at $1,107,192 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

