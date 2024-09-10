Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Has $934,000 Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL decreased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 51.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,766 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Chesapeake Capital Corp IL’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MBB. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $96.02 on Tuesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $85.28 and a 12 month high of $96.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.33.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MBS ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3177 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.