Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Takes Position in Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new position in Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EE. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Excelerate Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Excelerate Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Excelerate Energy by 59.9% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 11,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Excelerate Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EE opened at $18.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.30. Excelerate Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $20.66.

Excelerate Energy Announces Dividend

Excelerate Energy ( NYSE:EE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.06). Excelerate Energy had a return on equity of 1.68% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $183.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that Excelerate Energy, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Excelerate Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EE shares. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Excelerate Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Excelerate Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

About Excelerate Energy

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

