Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Trims Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL lessened its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 51.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,622 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 1.5% of Chesapeake Capital Corp IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,290,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,766,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,829 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.6% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,104,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $543,844,000 after acquiring an additional 834,982 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 125.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,494,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,829,000 after acquiring an additional 832,342 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,045,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,390,000 after acquiring an additional 767,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 443.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 772,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,157,000 after acquiring an additional 630,515 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $108.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.12. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.78 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

