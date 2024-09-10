Chesnara plc Declares Dividend of GBX 8.61 (LON:CSN)

Chesnara plc (LON:CSN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.61 ($0.11) per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Chesnara Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of LON CSN opened at GBX 260.20 ($3.40) on Tuesday. Chesnara has a 12 month low of GBX 240 ($3.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 289.50 ($3.79). The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 38.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.16. The company has a market cap of £392.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,195.83 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 255.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 255.40.

Get Chesnara alerts:

Insider Transactions at Chesnara

In other news, insider Steve Murray sold 16,482 shares of Chesnara stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.35), for a total transaction of £42,193.92 ($55,177.09). Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Chesnara

Chesnara plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in life assurance and pension businesses primarily in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Sweden. It operates through UK, Movestic, Waard Group, and Scildon segments. The company underwrites life risks, such as death, disability, health, and accident; and provides a portfolio of investment contracts for the savings and retirement needs of customers through asset management, as well as general insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chesnara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesnara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.