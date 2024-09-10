Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Invesco LLC

Invesco LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 4,900.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,967 shares during the quarter. Invesco LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,121,000. LGT Group Foundation increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6,871.2% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 145,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,084,000 after purchasing an additional 142,920 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3,907.8% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 227,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,234,000 after purchasing an additional 221,531 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,312,000. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,676,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

CMG has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $62.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.36.

In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,591,844. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMG opened at $54.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.35 billion, a PE ratio of 57.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.37 and a 12 month high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $12.65 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

