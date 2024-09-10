Choreo LLC Boosts Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Choreo LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 37.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $4,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $540.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $548.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $541.53. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $424.22 and a 12 month high of $574.11.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

