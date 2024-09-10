Choreo LLC Grows Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Choreo LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 1,082.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,288 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,742 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 595.1% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $846,000. One Capital Management LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 16,185 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 4,777 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $194.50 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.63.

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 133,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.10, for a total value of $23,102,099.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 671,752,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,280,341,132.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 111,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.84, for a total transaction of $22,134,734.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,828,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,831,554.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 133,461 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.10, for a total transaction of $23,102,099.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 671,752,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,280,341,132.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,109,346 shares of company stock valued at $198,743,322. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

TMUS stock opened at $195.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $227.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $188.47 and its 200 day moving average is $174.31. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.82 and a 52 week high of $205.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.22. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is 35.37%.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

