Choreo LLC Grows Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Choreo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 98.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,589 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,203 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $5,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.3% during the second quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,281 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 89,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 894 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 37.3% in the second quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 11,363 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,440,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4,336.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on NSC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $270.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.24.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

NYSE:NSC opened at $256.93 on Tuesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $183.09 and a 12-month high of $263.66. The firm has a market cap of $58.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $237.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.8 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

Insider Activity

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Nabanita C. Nag sold 355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.38, for a total value of $88,529.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,077.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Sameh Fahmy purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $245.15 per share, with a total value of $171,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,655. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nabanita C. Nag sold 355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.38, for a total transaction of $88,529.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,077.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 4,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,105,065 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

