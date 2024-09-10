Choreo LLC Increases Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Choreo LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 506.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,149 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,980 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $5,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 415.4% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 380.0% during the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $479.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $254.85 and a 1-year high of $493.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $459.60 and its 200 day moving average is $419.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ISRG. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $487.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $380.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Intuitive Surgical

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Gary Loeb sold 300 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total value of $19,591,902.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,006.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Gary Loeb sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total value of $142,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,717 shares of company stock worth $24,743,576 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.