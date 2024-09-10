Churchill China plc Declares Dividend of GBX 11.50 (LON:CHH)

Churchill China plc (LON:CHH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.50 ($0.15) per share on Friday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Churchill China Stock Down 1.1 %
CHH stock opened at GBX 940 ($12.29) on Tuesday. Churchill China has a fifty-two week low of GBX 900 ($11.77) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,495 ($19.55). The company has a market capitalization of £103.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,288.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,153.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,172.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.27.
About Churchill China
