Churchill China plc Declares Dividend of GBX 11.50 (LON:CHH)

Churchill China plc (LON:CHH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.50 ($0.15) per share on Friday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Churchill China Stock Down 1.1 %

CHH stock opened at GBX 940 ($12.29) on Tuesday. Churchill China has a fifty-two week low of GBX 900 ($11.77) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,495 ($19.55). The company has a market capitalization of £103.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,288.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,153.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,172.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.27.

About Churchill China

Churchill China plc manufactures and sells ceramic and related products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company provides plates, bowls, trays and boards, crates and carriers, stands and risers, cookware, counter serving ware, cups, mugs, saucers, beverage pots, jugs, chip mugs, dip pots and sauce dishes, lids, glassware, cutlery, utensils, and accessories, as well as raw materials for the ceramics industry.

