Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) CEO Sells $38,629.80 in Stock

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) CEO Robert S. Keane sold 396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.55, for a total value of $38,629.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 986,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,260,876.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Cimpress Stock Down 7.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMPR traded down $6.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $84.39. 205,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,455. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.04. Cimpress plc has a 12 month low of $57.01 and a 12 month high of $104.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.05.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $3.56. Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 5.28%. The business had revenue of $832.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.90 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cimpress plc will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Cimpress from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Cimpress from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th.

Institutional Trading of Cimpress

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in Cimpress by 166.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cimpress during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. acquired a new stake in Cimpress during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Optimist Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Cimpress in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in Cimpress in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

About Cimpress

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

Featured Stories

