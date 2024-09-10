Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Shares Bought by SIR Capital Management L.P.

SIR Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,764,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 246,600 shares during the quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Clean Energy Fuels were worth $7,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLNE. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 157,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 16,322 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 320,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 91,968 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,367,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,237,000 after acquiring an additional 19,616 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 271.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 145,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 106,162 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,314,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,167,000 after acquiring an additional 702,049 shares during the period. 49.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLNE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clean Energy Fuels presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.38.

CLNE stock opened at $2.62 on Tuesday. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $4.93. The company has a market cap of $584.95 million, a P/E ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.67.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $97.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as alternative fuels for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

