Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) Shares Sold by Chesapeake Capital Corp IL

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL cut its holdings in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Free Report) by 51.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,154 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL’s holdings in Clearwater Paper were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 713.5% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 9,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Clearwater Paper by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 39,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Clearwater Paper by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 218,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,586,000 after buying an additional 61,366 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper in the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper in the second quarter valued at about $593,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearwater Paper Stock Performance

Shares of CLW opened at $30.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 52-week low of $29.39 and a 52-week high of $57.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.09. The company has a market capitalization of $502.89 million, a PE ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Clearwater Paper ( NYSE:CLW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $586.40 million for the quarter. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.56%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CLW shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Clearwater Paper from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Clearwater Paper Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products segments. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.

