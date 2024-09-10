Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Purchases Shares of 14,566 Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Solventum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,510,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in Solventum during the second quarter worth $346,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Solventum during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Solventum in the 2nd quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Solventum in the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SOLV. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Solventum from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Solventum from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Solventum from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Solventum in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on Solventum in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.25.

Shares of SOLV opened at $67.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Solventum Co. has a 1 year low of $47.16 and a 1 year high of $96.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.26.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Solventum Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

