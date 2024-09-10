Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 100 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 2.5% in the second quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Allstate by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Allstate by 8.2% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 4.8% in the second quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALL stock opened at $187.23 on Tuesday. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $106.74 and a 52-week high of $191.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $49.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $174.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.43.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.04 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 24.05%. Allstate’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.42) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 15.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 81.24%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Allstate from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Allstate from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Allstate from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.76.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $16,140,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,552 shares in the company, valued at $15,880,915.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Allstate news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $16,140,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,880,915.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth Brady sold 49,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total transaction of $8,861,552.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,431,901.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 201,938 shares of company stock worth $36,122,740. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

