Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Takes $208,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 464.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOOG opened at $321.83 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $236.38 and a one year high of $350.50. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $331.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $316.79.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

