Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target Raised to $170.00 at Citigroup

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a sell rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Clorox from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on Clorox in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an underperform rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $143.50.

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $165.20 on Friday. Clorox has a 1 year low of $114.68 and a 1 year high of $166.49. The firm has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.60, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.55 and a 200 day moving average of $142.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 281.12% and a net margin of 3.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clorox will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a $1.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 252.85%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 139.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

