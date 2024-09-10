Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Upgraded to Strong Sell by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Clorox from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus upgraded shares of Clorox to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Clorox from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $143.50.
Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 281.12% and a net margin of 3.95%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clorox will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 252.85%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLX. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 139.8% during the second quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Clorox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 78.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.
